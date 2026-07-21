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Sterling edges higher after John Healey appointed as new British finance minister

Sterling was last up 0.15 per cent at US$1.3451, rising after falls in the last three sessions.

LONDON – Sterling rose against a broadly weaker dollar on July 21 after John Healey was appointed as Britain’s new finance minister, with investors awaiting fresh signals on the government’s fiscal policy.

Sterling was last up 0.15 per cent at US$1.3451, rising after falls in the last three sessions. It was also stronger on the euro, which was down 0.08 per cent at 84.92 pence.

Healey, a former defence secretary, will now have to find more money to invest in key areas like defence, and speed up a slow economy while reducing the welfare bill, all while fulfilling new Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s pledge to stick within the fiscal rules.

“With Andy Burnham now installed as the new prime minister, and the speculation over chancellor ending with the unexpected appointment of John Healey, the uncertainty facing gilts switches from political to policy,” said Citi strategist Jamie Searle.

British borrowing costs rose on July 20 and sterling dipped as investors fretted over whether Burnham’s early remarks on becoming prime minister suggested he would adopt a looser fiscal policy.

Yields on Britain's 10-year gilts dropped one basis point to 5.025 per cent on July 21 .

“Stabilisation in the bond market is needed for the pound to fully regain its strong momentum,” Francesco Pesole, strategist at ING, said.

The pound was little changed in early trading after the release of fresh British economic data and the latest government borrowing figures.

British annual wage growth held at 3.4 per cent in the three months to May, matching economists’ forecasts.

Britain’s public borrowing declined to £16 billion (S$27.7 billion) in June, driven by stronger tax receipts and weaker spending, including lower inflation-linked debt payments. REUTERS