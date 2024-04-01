Stereotyping at work. Who? Me?

Join me and my special co-host this week, communications executive Jonathan Tiong, as we speak to sociologists Professor Paulin Tay Straughan and Mr Issac Lim.

Prof Straughan is the dean of students at the Singapore Management University, and Issac is the founder of Anthro Insights, a consultancy that provides evidence-based human insights to help organisations change.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:40 When is stereotyping not a trend?

8:30 Why bother looking at it?

13:05 Is inclusivity just lip service? HR, can you do more?stere

16:35 Do consumers have a part to play?

20:40 Older, disabled colleagues don’t pull their weight. True?

24:00 Humanistic workplaces, why should we care?

Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Amirul Karim

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai

