Stereotyping at work. Who? Me?

Synopsis: Every first Monday of the month, listen to the Work Talk podcast to help you work smarter, think deeper and get ahead in your work life.
Labels invariably affect workplace policies and work opportunities today. Why do we put labels on others? Do Singapore workplaces pay lip service to inclusivity? Are Human Resources teams doing enough? With a fast-ageing Singapore, are we about to see real change in the workplace?
Join me and my special co-host this week, communications executive Jonathan Tiong, as we speak to sociologists Professor Paulin Tay Straughan and Mr Issac Lim.
Prof Straughan is the dean of students at the Singapore Management University, and Issac is the founder of Anthro Insights, a consultancy that provides evidence-based human insights to help organisations change.
Highlights (click/tap above):
1:40 When is stereotyping not a trend?
8:30 Why bother looking at it?
13:05 Is inclusivity just lip service? HR, can you do more?stere
16:35 Do consumers have a part to play?
20:40 Older, disabled colleagues don’t pull their weight. True?
24:00 Humanistic workplaces, why should we care?
Produced by: Krist Boo (kristb@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Amirul Karim
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai
