Staying relevant at work: Is being ‘multidisciplinary’ the answer?

SINGAPORE – The world has changed so much since I graduated from university seven years ago. Sometimes, I lie awake at night fretting about my future and work prospects. And I know I’m not alone in having these fears.
I recall a conversation just a couple of months ago, when an older relative asked if I was worried that the world might soon no longer need writers.
I didn’t think so, but I’ll admit that I felt a little shiver down my spine when I considered the question. And when I raised a similar question to some friends and colleagues, even those working in industries like tech, many admitted that they too had thought about the relevance of their skills in the future.
There are jobs now for which there weren’t even courses when we were in school.
As a reporter who covers manpower and the job market, I’ve written countless stories about the importance of upskilling. I often file stories about the future of work, and how workers in Singapore and around the world are affected by factors such as technological growth and a change in market priorities.
It is scary out there, so the biggest question is: How do we stay relevant?
For various reports I’ve worked on, I have spoken to many experts, including recruiters, human resource experts and academics, on how workers can stay relevant in a rapidly evolving market. The one major consensus? Be multidisciplinary.
Taking on new responsibilities
That word seems to be bandied around a lot today – essentially it means to work across various disciplines, and to be able to execute objectives outside your core work. For example, a communications specialist who also helps out with finance or human resource work.
In the past year, I’ve experienced first-hand what “multidisciplinary” could look like in practice, and learnt a lot from the experience.
I fell into being “multidisciplinary” by accident.
About a year ago, I pitched an idea to my editor. I was struck by how under-prepared many of my peers and I were for adulthood. I wanted to create content, so that future generations could enter the real world armed with knowledge, such as how to better plan their finances, invest early and set themselves up for a fulfilling career – things I felt I had to learn the hard way.
I wanted to work on “adulting” content targeted at a younger audience, using more multimedia elements such as videos and social media. This, I thought, was still well within my wheelhouse; it was, after all, multimedia journalism.
The project evolved quickly, and a revamp for our business newsletter, HeadSTart, began to take shape. We were going to rebrand the newsletter, develop a new look and feel, and launch new content, including a video series titled We Try First.
On top of all that, we wanted to engage our audiences in more ways, which would mean events, collaborations and outreach.
Of course, to do this well, we would need to understand our audiences better, which also meant looking closely at the performance of the various stories and videos, so we could better curate and produce useful content.
I soon found myself with many new responsibilities. Working with my colleagues and supervisors both within and outside my department, we were effectively journalists and project managers at the same time. Luckily, the team working on this project has been amazing, and I have learnt so much in the process.
But attempting to be “multidisciplinary” came with its own price. I had to grapple with self-doubt and imposter syndrome – from wondering whether I was doing a decent enough job as a journalist to whether I was capable of staying afloat with all the additional responsibilities and new challenges, not to mention the whirlwind of extra work and longer hours.
What does a career coach think?
I spoke to a career coach to try to understand what it actually means to be multidisciplinary, and if this journey I was on was worth it. More importantly, I wanted to know how we, as a generation facing change that’s happening faster than we can upskill, can maximise opportunities in our current jobs, and stay relevant while still fulfilling our primary work responsibilities.
Mr Poh Cheng Boon, senior career coach at Workforce Singapore, explained that being multidisciplinary means you should be able to contribute to your workplace beyond your primary responsibility. He noted: “It means an individual person, although he is trained in a very specific domain, or has a specific skill set in training, he will be more exposed and more open in many areas.
“So, for example, I’m engineering-trained, but I also deal with management, a little bit of quality, operations, logistics.”
Mr Poh said this also ensures that the individual will be adaptable, and more likely to find solutions to challenges, even if he finds himself in a completely new role or industry, adding: “It gives us the ability to handle almost any discipline, or (be) thrown into a different scenario.”
But he stressed that while the skills picked up are important, it is the mindset of the individual that makes a real difference, “because in reality, it’s impossible to learn every single discipline”.
“(For example) we cannot be a master accountant. We want to understand profit and loss, but we won’t take an accounting degree to understand it. It is more the willingness to adopt, approach, ask and research; the ability to learn from mistakes and move on.
“Just do it. So, many times, when the organisation or your team leader has a very specific task on hand, they will welcome and like people who say: ‘No problem, leave it to me. I’ll figure out a way to get it done. Even though I’ve never done it before.’”
Mr Poh cautioned that while it is important to be willing to put up your hand for more responsibilities, one must not neglect one’s primary work responsibilities. “If we find that we are missing our deadlines, or receiving subtle hints from our reporting officers, I think that we have to reprioritise our work.
“And importantly, ask for help when it is needed.”
What I’ve learnt
Reflecting on what Mr Poh said, I realised that he was right. While I can’t say for sure that I have learnt all there is to learn about data analysis or event planning, one thing is for sure, I’m less afraid to try.
Over the past year, I have found myself facing new challenges, and I must confess, there are days when I’ve wondered if I might have bitten off more than I could chew. I’ve made mistakes, had moments of sheer panic but, at the end of the day, the work that needed to get done was more or less done.
With the help of my colleagues and supervisors, I have learnt and grown so much as an employee and an individual. Many tasks that seemed daunting and beyond my abilities turned out to be not just doable, but also fun and fulfilling.
I’ve realised that I am so much more resilient than I had ever imagined and, if nothing else, understanding my capacity to learn and be challenged has been rewarding. The chance to learn and try new things while in the relative comfort of a job and company I know well has definitely also helped me push myself more.
I am extremely grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given, and my company and team have been so supportive and helpful throughout the journey. Putting up your hand for more responsibilities at work can be daunting, especially if they’re in areas that seem completely foreign to you but, as I’ve learnt, just try and you might surprise yourself.
In short, there’s no sure-fire way to stay relevant. I don’t know if this experience will guarantee that I’m more employable, but the attitudes and skills I’ve learnt have definitely helped me grow.
I now feel more equipped than ever to deal with anything a job might throw at me. Even in the worst-case scenario where I have no idea how to complete a task, I now know that I’ll figure it out somehow.