Staying relevant at work: Is being ‘multidisciplinary’ the answer?

SINGAPORE – The world has changed so much since I graduated from university seven years ago. Sometimes, I lie awake at night fretting about my future and work prospects. And I know I’m not alone in having these fears.

I recall a conversation just a couple of months ago, when an older relative asked if I was worried that the world might soon no longer need writers.

I didn’t think so, but I’ll admit that I felt a little shiver down my spine when I considered the question. And when I raised a similar question to some friends and colleagues, even those working in industries like tech, many admitted that they too had thought about the relevance of their skills in the future.

There are jobs now for which there weren’t even courses when we were in school.

As a reporter who covers manpower and the job market, I’ve written countless stories about the importance of upskilling. I often file stories about the future of work, and how workers in Singapore and around the world are affected by factors such as technological growth and a change in market priorities.

It is scary out there, so the biggest question is: How do we stay relevant?

For various reports I’ve worked on, I have spoken to many experts, including recruiters, human resource experts and academics, on how workers can stay relevant in a rapidly evolving market. The one major consensus? Be multidisciplinary.

Taking on new responsibilities

That word seems to be bandied around a lot today – essentially it means to work across various disciplines, and to be able to execute objectives outside your core work. For example, a communications specialist who also helps out with finance or human resource work.

In the past year, I’ve experienced first-hand what “multidisciplinary” could look like in practice, and learnt a lot from the experience.

I fell into being “multidisciplinary” by accident.

About a year ago, I pitched an idea to my editor. I was struck by how under-prepared many of my peers and I were for adulthood. I wanted to create content, so that future generations could enter the real world armed with knowledge, such as how to better plan their finances, invest early and set themselves up for a fulfilling career – things I felt I had to learn the hard way.

I wanted to work on “adulting” content targeted at a younger audience, using more multimedia elements such as videos and social media. This, I thought, was still well within my wheelhouse; it was, after all, multimedia journalism.

The project evolved quickly, and a revamp for our business newsletter, HeadSTart, began to take shape. We were going to rebrand the newsletter, develop a new look and feel, and launch new content, including a video series titled We Try First.

On top of all that, we wanted to engage our audiences in more ways, which would mean events, collaborations and outreach.

Of course, to do this well, we would need to understand our audiences better, which also meant looking closely at the performance of the various stories and videos, so we could better curate and produce useful content.