Staying in the pink of financial health through healthcare investments

SINGAPORE – Entrepreneur Chris Lee learnt a valuable lesson when he skimped and saved as a 12-year-old growing up in South Korea, to fly from Seoul to Sydney to see pop supergroup Abba in 1977.

The band’s hit, Money, Money, Money, might have been written for him, given the trials and tribulations he went through to get to the concert after his parents gave him permission to go, as long as he paid his own way.

The young Lee delivered milk and newspapers for three months to pay for the cheapest flight Down Under, and then saved on accommodation by camping outside the venue, along with other fans.

The experience taught him from a young age that money can let you pursue your passion – but you have to earn it first.

Mr Lee’s passion now is on more practical matters.

While hitting the age of 57 might prompt the idea of retirement in some minds, the former medical industry executive went the other way and embarked on a new venture that put almost all his life savings on the line.

Mr Lee, 57, used that eight-figure sum to set up VentureBlick, a fundraising platform that aims to match early-stage healthcare start-ups with medical investors.

The company, which was founded early this year, is headquartered in Singapore with presence in South Korea, Australia, the United States and China.

VentureBlick has more than 20 employees across five countries and is hiring more. It will start its open call for start-ups to sign up for the platform this month and launch it fully in early 2023.

Mr Lee believes that investments in the healthcare industry are the best bet as the sector is not as affected by market volatility.

His own portfolio is diversified into large-cap companies, such as Coinbase, Medtronic, Netflix, Tesla, Merck, Pfizer, Meta and Microsoft.

“My annual investment returns over the past 30 years have been more than 10 per cent per year on average, including dividends,” says Mr Lee, who spent more than three decades as a corporate executive in the healthcare industry.

“Because the majority of my portfolio is healthcare focused, it has provided me with stable dividends, plus capital appreciation.”

Mr Lee and his wife, who is a homemaker, have a 19-year-old son who has co-founded a blockchain start-up based in New York.