Starting a start-up: From ‘wardrobes’ in Sungei Kadut to breastfeeding pods across Singapore

SINGAPORE – The factories in the Sungei Kadut industrial area were Ms Vivian Lee’s only hope when she started her business amid the Covid-19 labour crunch in 2021.

Under the hot sun, she went from door-to-door, shod in sports shoes, to find manufacturers who were willing to build what she called “wardrobes with additional features”.

“They are a lot more complicated than wardrobes. But I was trying to get the manufacturer to agree to building them first,” she said.

Ms Lee, 37, is the co-founder and chief executive of Go!Mama, which equips buildings and spaces with breastfeeding pods for mothers.

About the size of a large vending machine or two-door wardrobe, the pods have ergonomically designed benches, power points and dimmable lights, giving mums privacy and comfort when feeding their babies.

Ms Lee said she had problems finding suitable places to breastfeed and pump when she was out of her house when her son, now aged nine, and daughter, four, were younger.

Nursing rooms in Singapore are few and far between, and the ones which are available, such as those in major shopping malls, can be poorly equipped, she said.

For example, some nursing rooms are termed as such but may just be a diaper changing room. Others cannot be locked, and some do not come with power points for breast pumps.

Ms Lee said: “The standards of nursing rooms in public spaces are very inconsistent, which is an extremely insecure feeling for mums… It’s amazing that so many mums are actually going through this, but nobody knows.”

Founded in 2021, Go!Mama’s first five pods that were built in Sungei Kadut are now in Sentosa, after a successful trial in 2021 there which saw over 2,500 mothers use the pods, with each session lasting an average of 21 minutes.

Today, the pods, which breastfeeding mothers can use for free, can be found across Singapore, in office buildings, tourist attractions and places of worship.

The pods utilise ultraviolet light technology for self-cleaning after each session.

To prevent misuse, pod users are required to use Singpass to verify their status as a mother with a baby under 36 months of age before the door opens.

Organisations can purchase the pods for $9,800 and up each, depending on the size and whether it is air-conditioned.

Annual maintenance and cleaning for each pod costs between $800 and $2,000, but this is waived for pods that are leased for a monthly fee starting at $300.