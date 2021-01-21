Start-up looks to help smaller commercial facilities reduce energy consumption

SINGAPORE - Mr Jason Tang, founder and chief executive of energy solutions start-up TablePointer, was troubled that commercial facilities left their machines running even when they were not required.

While energy efficiency solutions were available on the market, they were mostly geared towards larger facilities, and not suitable for smaller operations.

Mr Tang decided to set up his own company in December 2019, to help smaller firms better manage their equipment operations with an energy management technology platform.

The 40-year-old did this with the support of utility giant Engie's venture arm Engie Factory, which has provided mentorship as well as help in product development and customer validation.

TablePointer works with small- and medium-sized commercial facilities, such as central kitchens and small warehouses, which have equipment that are running constantly.

It enables them to monitor and control equipment such as heating, ventilation and air conditioning. TablePointer's experts will analyse the client's data and operations to recommend a combination of technology solutions and behaviour to reduce energy consumption.

Its system helps customers save between 10 per cent and 30 per cent of energy consumption, Mr Tang said.

"Every little (bit of) energy that we save will matter in our challenges with climate change, especially when you multiply that across Asia's explosive growth."