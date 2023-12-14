Start-up aims to bring support and comfort to those in grieving

SINGAPORE – The death of his two grandmothers made former finance executive Keng Low realise that more could be done to help people grieving the loss of loved ones.

Mr Low’s entrepreneurial instincts kicked in, and he founded a start-up called liveful to help people deal with the emotional and logistical challenges when a death occurs.

Liveful, which provides digital support to people going through the mourning process, has an app by the same name that begins operating on Dec 14.

The app offers four main services, including a virtual 3D space that lets users capture memories of their loved ones.

“You can upload photos and videos of them, for example, your grandmother’s favourite cooking recipe, or audio recordings of her speaking,” said Mr Low, who also has experience in the venture capital sector.

Another feature is a digital box that can store a loved one’s passwords and financial account details, which will make it easier to execute the deceased’s will.

Users will also have access to a curated network of professional support partners such as therapy groups and funeral service providers and can listen to ambassadors who share their personal experiences with loss.

A survey the start-up conducted of 100 Singaporeans in November indicated that 70 per cent were comfortable sharing their loss experiences online, liveful noted.

Mr Low was just 14 when he lost his first grandmother. The death of his second grandmother in 2023 steered him towards wanting to make the grieving process an easier one for other Singaporeans.

“The memory of her (Mr Low’s first grandmother) is etched in my mind, but all we had to remember her by was a single, grainy black and white photograph that hardly captured the warm and loving person she was,” he said.

Mr Low, who is also chief executive of the new start-up, noticed that people were often bogged down by the unfamiliar logistics and administration work of the funeral procession after those close to them died.

“They have to deal with all of that instead of being present in grief. I was struck by how little has changed in two decades in the way we navigate and commemorate our loved ones’ passing,” he added.