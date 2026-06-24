StarHub deputy CEO Matthew Williams to succeed Nikhil Eapen as chief executive

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SINGAPORE - Telecommunications operator StarHub announced in a bourse filing on June 24 that Matthew Williams will succeed Nikhil Eapen as chief executive, effective Jan 1, 2027.

Williams, 55, the company’s current deputy CEO, will first assume the role of CEO-designate with immediate effect.

Eapen, 53, will step down at the end of 2026, concluding a six-year tenure. He will remain in his position over the next six months to facilitate the handover.

Williams has more than 30 years of telecommunications experience from markets in Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

He joined StarHub in May 2025 as chief of the consumer business group, and was appointed deputy CEO on May 1, 2026.

StarHub chairman Olivier Lim cited Williams’ extensive industry experience, “people and culture leadership, stakeholder management and strategy-to-execution capabilities” as key factors in his selection as an “ideal successor”.

He added that “the board considered both internal and external candidates (for the role), in the context of the business’ future needs”.

Shares of StarHub ended flat at $1.05 on June 23. THE BUSINESS TIMES