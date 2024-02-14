Standard Chartered weighs breaking up corporate, investment bank: Sources

LONDON - Standard Chartered is considering restructuring its institutional banking arm, the unit that houses the firm’s investment bankers and traders, as part of the latest effort by chief executive Bill Winters to improve the lender’s returns.

The lender has been weighing options including separating its investment bank from its corporate and commercial banking operations, according to people familiar with the matter.

The move could lead to job cuts and is one of several possibilities being weighed with no final decisions made yet, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing matters still under consideration.

A spokesman for Standard Chartered declined to comment.

The revamp would be the latest effort by Mr Winters to improve Standard Chartered’s returns.

The bank’s shares have languished under the 62-year-old CEO and currently trade about 40 per cent below where they traded when he took the reins in 2015.

The London-listed bank’s returns have suffered in recent years as it was forced to set aside more in reserves for souring loans tied to Chinese commercial real estate.

In recent quarters, it’s been taking actions to boost its return on tangible equity (Rote) above 11 per cent by the end of 2024.

Rival HSBC Holdings, though, has said it is on track to achieve returns in the mid-teens for 2023.

“This is a business that has performed well through challenging markets in recent years,” Standard Chartered’s then chief financial officer Andy Halford said in October. “We are feeling positive about the outlook as we push through the 10 per cent Rote level for the first time in many years and on to 11 per cent and above thereafter.”

One of the largest European banks operating in emerging markets, Standard Chartered makes almost all of its money in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and serves thousands of corporate clients and millions of retail customers.

Helmed by British banker Simon Cooper, the corporate, commercial and institutional banking division provides the vast majority of the bank’s revenue.

Next week, analysts expect the lender to post slowing revenue growth in transaction banking for the fourth quarter, while the firm’s trading division is expected to record a 2.5 per cent increase in revenue, according to estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The division has been hit with senior departures in recent weeks, including Mr Paul Skelton, who led client coverage, and Mr James Cameron, who headed up commercial real estate.

Standard Chartered would join rivals including Citigroup and Goldman Sachs if the job cuts come to pass.

Citigroup in January said it would eliminate 20,000 roles as part of CEO Jane Fraser’s quest to boost its returns, while Goldman said its number of staff decreased 7 per cent in 2023, which reflected a “headcount reduction initiative” across the firm. BLOOMBERG