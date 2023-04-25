StanChart sees Bitcoin reaching US$100,000 in 2024, but investors should remain cautious

SINGAPORE - After crashing in 2022, Bitcoin has risen by around 65 per cent so far in 2023, and on Tuesday evening, traded at just over US$27,000, compared with around US$16,000 on Jan 1.

Now, some analysts say the digital currency’s value could more than triple from its present level before the end of 2024.

In a research note released on Monday, Standard Chartered analyst Geoff Kendrick noted that the crypto winter of 2022 is “finally over”, and that Bitcoin has the potential to reach US$100,000 by the end of 2024.

The so-called crypto winter of 2022 was a period of significant decline in the prices of cryptocurrencies during the year. This came after a string of firms in the sector went bankrupt and a series of rate hikes by the United States Federal Reserve to tame inflation triggered an outflow of cash from risky assets like crypto.

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, saw its value fall from US$69,000 in November 2021 to just over US$15,000 12 months later.

But things appear to be turning around. A recent banking sector crisis, which saw Swiss bank Credit Suisse and three US banks collapse, has revived the case for crypto as an alternative, decentralised banking system unhampered by financial intermediaries like banks.

It is also testing the Fed’s resolve to keep interest rates high, and this has raised crypto’s appeal as an alternative investment class.

Mr Kendrick noted that valuation troubles faced by some stablecoins, which are competing cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable value relative to a fiat currency like the US dollar, have also helped Bitcoin regain its reputation as digital gold.

Bitcoin is often referred to as such because it shares some of the characteristics that make gold valuable, such as scarcity.

This is ensured by the fact that Bitcoin’s total supply is fixed at 21 million tokens. This means its code is programmed such that no more Bitcoins can be created beyond that number, making it similar to gold, which is a finite resource.

Currently, around 19 million Bitcoins have been mined and are in circulation, with about 2 million left to be mined, according to the Blockchain Council.

Bitcoin’s code includes a mechanism that governs the rate at which new tokens are created.

As an incentive for Bitcoin miners to process transactions made with the cryptocurrency, they receive a reward for every block of transactions they validate on a digital public ledger known as a blockchain.

The mechanism halves the reward Bitcoin miners receive after every 210,000 blocks of transactions are completed and validated, which is around once every four years or so.