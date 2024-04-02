StanChart names new regional heads in investment bank reshuffle

DUBAI - Standard Chartered is elevating more than a dozen bankers to new or expanded roles within its corporate and investment bank business, as part of a broad reshuffle.

Five bankers have been tapped to lead key regional hubs from the United States and Europe to the Middle East and South Asia, according to a memo from the division’s co-heads Roberto Hoornweg and Sunil Kaushal.

Mr Steve Cranwell will lead the US, Europe and the Americas

Mr Kariuki Ngari will lead Kenya and Africa

Ms Rola Abu Manneh will lead the United Arab Emirates, the Middle East and Pakistan

Ms Zarin Daruwala will lead India and South Asia

Mr Patrick Lee will lead Singapore and Asean

As part of the changes, Mr Torry Berntsen will become executive vice-chairman for the corporate and investment banking business (CIB) in Europe, Americas, Middle East and Africa, reporting to Mr Hoornweg, according to the memo.

A spokesperson for Standard Chartered said the changes were designed to reduce complexity within the business.

Mr Hoornweg and Mr Kaushal were put at the helm of the renamed CIB (corporate and investment banking business) unit as part of a recent reshuffle.

Mr Hoornweg was most recently global head of the bank’s financial market unit and has a background in fixed income trading, while Mr Kaushal previously ran the bank’s business in Africa and the Middle East. BLOOMBERG