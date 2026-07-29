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StanChart lifts income target after wealth boom powers earnings beat; shares jump

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StanChart said that pretax profit for the first six months of 2026 reached US$4.78 billion (S$6.17 billion).

StanChart said pre-tax profit for the first six months of 2026 reached US$4.78 billion (S$6.17 billion).

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Standard Chartered's first-half pretax profit rose 9 per cent to US$4.78 billion (S$6.17 billion), beating analyst estimates and driven by strong wealth and global banking revenue.
  • The bank raised its full-year income growth target to the middle of a 5-7 per cent range due to booming wealth management income, which surged 38 per cent.
  • StanChart announced a US$1 billion share buyback and increased its interim dividend, while maintaining stable exposure to the Middle East despite some sector distress.

AI generated

HONG KONG/LONDON – Standard Chartered reported on July 29 a better-than-expected 9 per cent rise in first-half pre-tax profit and lifted its full-year income target, as wealth and global banking revenue surged and credit charges tied to the Iran war held steady.

The bank’s Hong Kong-traded shares rose more than 5 per cent after the earnings release to hit an almost 19-year high.

StanChart, which earns most of its revenue in Asia and Africa, said pre-tax profit for the first six months of 2026 reached US$4.78 billion (S$6.17 billion).

That compared with US$4.38 billion a year earlier and the US$4.52 billion average of 16 analyst estimates compiled by the bank.

The bank revised its guidance for the year, saying it would see income growth around the middle of a 5 per cent to 7 per cent range instead of previous guidance for it to be closer to the bottom.

Wealth management income jumped 38 per cent, driven by double-digit growth in investment products as inflows and the number of new accounts increased amid strong demand for wealth advice during a period of market volatility.

“Clients continue to turn to us to facilitate trade, investment and wealth flows across the world’s most dynamic markets,” group chief executive Bill Winters said in a statement.

StanChart said its Middle East portfolio represents 6 per cent of overall exposures, and that it had remained broadly stable.

The lender took a US$44 million additional impairment in the second quarter, which it said partly reflected clients in the petrochemical sector showing early signs of distress.

It set aside US$190 million as precautionary management overlays in April against expected future losses.

StanChart announced a US$1 billion share buyback, along with an interim dividend of 20.4 cents per share, up from 12 cents the year before. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.