StanChart CEO reassures staff after ‘lower-value human’ backlash

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HONG KONG – Standard Chartered chief executive Bill Winters sought to reassure staff after his remarks on using artificial intelligence (AI) to replace “lower-value human capital” triggered a sharp backlash on social media and from a former head of state.

“Many of you will have seen media coverage following the Investor Event in Hong Kong, particularly the reporting around automation, AI, and workforce changes,” Mr Winters wrote in a memo to staff on May 20 that was seen by Bloomberg News.

“I know this may be unsettling when reduced to simple headlines or a quote out of context.”

The memo was confirmed by a Standard Chartered spokesman.

Mr Winters’ remarks on May 19 came as the London-based lender disclosed that it plans to eliminate close to 8,000 support roles over the next four years, one of the first global banks to set out how it expects AI to trim headcount.

“It’s not cost cutting; it’s replacing in some cases lower-value human capital with the financial capital and the investment capital we’re putting in,” Mr Winters said at a briefing, adding that affected employees would receive “good clear notice” ahead of time.

But the phrasing drew condemnation on social media and across Asia, a region that generates the bulk of the bank’s profits.

Among the critics was former Singapore President Halimah Yacob, who condemned the executive’s terminology in a Facebook post, calling it “disturbing” to describe workers in such clinical terms. Singapore and Hong Kong serve as the primary hubs for Standard Chartered’s global operations.

In his May 20 memo to employees, Mr Winters adopted a more empathetic tone, emphasising the bank’s commitment to transitioning its workforce.

“We will continue to invest in technology, platforms, and automation to improve how we operate, serve clients and position the Bank for long-term growth,” Mr Winters said. “I want to be absolutely clear that the future of Standard Chartered depends on the talent, judgement, relationships, and commitment of you, our colleagues.”

A spokesman for Standard Chartered Singapore said late on May 19 that the bank recognised the uncertainty the layoff announcement has created.

“We are supporting our people through change, with respect and care.

“Some roles will reduce, others will grow, and new ones will emerge. And where roles fall away in line with evolving technology, capabilities, and client needs, we will provide advance notice and engage as early as we can, including conversations around redeployment opportunities.”

The bank did not confirm if staff in Singapore will be affected by the job cuts. BLOOMBERG