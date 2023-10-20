StanChart appoints two new private banking heads

SINGAPORE- Standard Chartered (StanChart) has appointed veteran banker Foo Tian Ong as regional head of South-east Asia and Singapore head of private banking, with effect from December.

With over two decades of private-banking experience, Mr Foo will be joining the bank from UBS, where his most recent role was business sector head for various markets including Thailand, the Philippines and Vietnam, said StanChart on Friday.

Separately, StanChart has expanded Vinay Gandhi’s role to cover a wider region as global head of South Asian community and regional head of Africa, Middle East and Europe under the private-banking segment.

Mr Gandhi’s new appointment will be effective from the start of 2024.

The bank noted that Mr Gandhi has led robust growth in Singapore’s private-banking business as regional head of Asean and global head of South Asian community over the past two years.

Raymond Ang, global head of private and affluent banking at StanChart, highlighted that the reshuffle of the bank’s management in wealth planning and corporate solutions partners space is intended to strengthen the bank’s proposition for clients, with added experiences to the senior bench.

In September this year, the bank appointed Mike Tan as global head of wealth planning and family advisory.

Fred Leung joined as head of solutions partners earlier this year, leading the corporate solutions segment for the ultra-high-net-worth individuals globally. THE BUSINESS TIMES