SINGAPORE – When they got married on Sept 19,1970, Stamford Tyres founder Wee Kok Wah and his wife Dawn held their wedding dinner in the company’s tyre retreading plant in Kallang.

The premises had to be fumigated to rid it of mosquitoes, and throughout dinner, the smell of rubber hung heavily in the makeshift dining hall, which was not air-conditioned, Mrs Wee recalls.