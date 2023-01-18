Staff shortages dent Hong Kong air hub reboot hopes

HONG KONG – Regional airlines are struggling to ramp up flights to Hong Kong because of staff shortages at the airport, slowing the city’s plan to recapture its travel hub status, industry insiders have told AFP.

Hong Kong once had one of the globe’s busiest – and best-connected – airports. That evaporated during the Covid-19 pandemic as the authorities imposed more than two years of travel curbs and quarantine rules.

The business hub has begun reopening, with leader John Lee proclaiming in November that “Hong Kong is back”.

But around 20 regional Asian airlines have been unable to restart or increase services to the city despite months of negotiations with ground handling services, five airline executives told AFP, asking not to be named.

The executives complained that ground handling companies were upping fees by 30 per cent to 100 per cent and prioritising parent companies or mostly Chinese airlines that they have close, or direct, business ties to.

Some warned it was becoming difficult to convince their headquarters to keep a presence in Hong Kong.

“What an irony to say ‘Hong Kong is back’,” one of those interviewed told AFP.

In 2019, Hong Kong had 46,000 support staff handling nearly 420,000 flights and more than 71 million passengers.

More than 35 per cent of the staff – about 16,550 people – had left the industry by the end of 2021, according to official figures.

In 2022, the airport handled just 5.7 million passengers, with 1.6 million in December alone after the city had dropped mandatory quarantine two months earlier.

A former ground handling employee who left recently told AFP that his company was deploying just 200 people in his department compared with 1,000 before the pandemic.

Those who remained worked long hours to make up for shortages while salaries remained slashed at pandemic levels, he added.

“Attracting and training new hands did not happen as fast as hoped,” Mr Li Wing-foo, president of the Staff and Workers Union of Hong Kong Civil Airlines, told AFP, adding that the basic monthly pay of HK$13,000 -S$2,200) to HK$14,000 was not competitive.