ST-UOB roundtable on Feb 15 to discuss Budget measures meant to help households, businesses

SINGAPORE - Next week’s Budget will be put under the microscope at a roundtable discussion on Feb 15 organised by The Straits Times and UOB.

The discussion will follow Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong’s Budget speech the day before.

It will examine the measures announced - which are meant to help Singaporeans manage the cost of living as the pandemic wanes - and focus on how a more resilient Singapore can be built.

Discussions will cover how Budget 2023’s initiatives can help households, workers and businesses navigate new challenges and opportunities as the world moves on from Covid-19.

The panel will be moderated by ST associate editor Vikram Khanna. The panellists are Singapore Business Federation’s Ong Pang Thye, Professor Annie Koh from Singapore Management University (SMU), and NTUC assistant secretary-general Patrick Tay.

Mr Ong Pang Thye is the managing partner of KPMG in Singapore since 2016. He is also a board member of KPMG International who has more than 30 years of experience in accounting, auditing and consulting working with companies in various sectors including banking, asset management, infrastructure, media and real estate.

Prof Annie Koh is Professor Emeritus of Finance (Practice) at SMU’s Lee Kong Chian School of Business. She chairs the Asian Bond Fund 2 supervisory committee for the Monetary Authority of Singapore and is a committee member of Singapore’s Customs Advisory Council.

Mr Tay has been NTUC’s assistant secretary-general since 2014. He is currently the director of the NTUC legal services department, as well as the future jobs, skills and training department. He also represents Pioneer SMC as a Member of Parliament since 2020.