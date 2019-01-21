ST Podcast: Tips on responsible credit card use and borrowing

Money Hacks Ep 33: Tips on responsible credit card use and borrowing

Synopsis: In this podcast series, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial and investment scene.

Ms Natalia Goh - head of credit cards and personal loans for Standard Chartered Bank Singapore - explains step by step, good habits to cultivate to manage your credit card use and borrowing, even if you are a seasoned credit card user.

1. How to borrow within your means

2. How to understand the credit product you are taking up

3. How to pay on time

Write or list everything you spend daily and every month. Look at the benefits of various perks for cashback cards, reward points, air miles and so on. Terms and conditions are clearly listed on bank websites these days too.

What is a strategy for those with rising outstanding credit card amounts? Find out later on in this podcast episode, about the difference between debit and credit cards.

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.