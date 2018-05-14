ST Podcast: Money Hacks - More youth seeking investor education programmes from Sias

Money Hacks

Episode 10

Duration: 9:30 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene. How do you become smarter about considering possible investments for your future, as early as when you're in your late teens? Or if you have a young family and are concerned about family budgeting and financial literacy?

Mr David Gerald is the founder, president and chief executive of Securities Investors Association (Singapore). Sias champions investor rights and educates investors at all levels, among other initiatives. He describes how more of their events are reaching out to a younger and wider base today, and how the public can sign up.

Produced by: Ernest Luis & Christopher Lim

Listeners: Send us your questions or scenarios for our experts to tackle, to:

podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

