ST Podcast: Money Hacks - How to start out in luxury wristwatch collecting

Money Hacks

Episode 8

Duration: 9:15 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene. Is it worth investing in something you can appreciate up close, and in yourself too? We look at the possibility of starting out in the world of wristwatch collecting, zooming in on timepieces that can also hold their value better in the long run.

Deputy editor of The Business Times Lifestyle desk Dylan Tan, tells us how to upgrade from a basic Casio G-Shock, and how to diversify into other worthwhile brands besides the legendary Rolex and Patek Philippe.

Produced by: Ernest Luis & Christopher Lim

Listeners: Send us your questions or scenarios for our experts to tackle, to:

podcast@sph.com.sg

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.

More ST podcasts here: http://www.straitstimes.com/tags/st-podcasts