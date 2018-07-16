ST Podcast: Money Hacks - How to avoid mistakes older Singaporeans make in financial planning

Money Hacks

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times and The Business Times offer tips for the newcomer to the financial investment scene.

What are the common mistakes older Singaporean adults make when it comes to planning their finances for the next decade or so? Do they need to factor inflation rates and how often should they review this?

How about retirement calculators, like those by the CPF, to make good estimates? How can credit card debt be effectively reduced before reaching retirement age?

Mr Vipin Kalra, CEO of BankBazaar International, offers tips on how to approach the CPF scheme with a focused mindset.

Do note: Any financial or investment information in this podcast is for use in Singapore only and is intended to be for your general information. Any particular investment or decision should only be made after consulting with a fully qualified financial adviser.