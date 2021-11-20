ST+ news with benefits: Rewards for ST subscribers

20% discount on wines for SPH subscribers

It's time to stock up the wine fridge for the festive season.

And thanks to The Straits Wine Company, you can get wines at a special discount. SPH subscribers get 20 per cent off its best-selling wine.

Highlights include:

•Glaetzer Amon Ra Shiraz 2018 and Glaetzer Anaperenna 2018 ($202), two dark purple wines with fruity notes;

•Champagne Drappier Carte D'Or Brut ($124, with two flutes in a box);

•Monte Del Fra Amarone Classico Tenuta Lena Mezzo 2016 ($171, a twin pack in a wooden box), an Italian ruby red wine that is dry and full-bodied;

•Speri Valpolicella Classico Superiore St Urbano' 2017 With Box 1500ml ($118), an organic red with spicy hints;

•Chateau La Fleur Saint Emilion Grand Cru 2014 and 2015 ($222); and

•Brokenwood Semillon 2020 and Brokenwood Ilr Reserve Semillon 2014 ($155).

Go to readsph.sg/novwine to see what else is available. Do remember to use the voucher code SPHSPECIAL2021 to get the 20 per cent discount.

The promotion ends on Nov 30, and terms and conditions apply.

SPH is not a licensed wine retailer. The wines are supplied by The Straits Wine Company.

Therapeutic teas to enhance well-being

With wellness being the hot topic these days, some of us are always on the lookout for ways to enhance our well-being.

Prof Guard brought in Bell Lifestyle Products to help with that. Bell Lifestyle Products began 25 years ago and its products are made in Canada.

The range includes therapeutic teas and capsules.

SPH subscribers can try these products at 30 per cent off all teas and festive bundles, by using the promo code ProfGuardSPH.

Go to www.professorguard.com to shop and there is free delivery for purchases above $100.

There is something for everyone, from the Bladder Control Tea for Women ($38.50) with a herbal blend to promote a healthy urinary tract, to the Prostate Ezee Flow Tea ($38.50) to help reduce difficulty with urination and frequency.

There is also the Sleep & Relax Tea ($18) to promote calm and relaxation, and if you are planning to feast into the new year, the Ezee Digestion Tea ($18) will come in handy as it supports digestion and helps treat digestive disturbances.

