ST Explains: Why the industry is excited about the US approval for Bitcoin ETFs

SINGAPORE - In a decision touted as a game changer for the cryptocurrency space, American regulators have finally given the green light for retail investors to trade easily in Bitcoin without actually holding any of it.

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) voted on Jan 10 to allow the first US exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that hold Bitcoin to be sold to the public.

All 11 applications filed by asset managers including BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, ARK Investment Management, Invesco, WisdomTree, Bitwise Asset Management, Valkyrie and Grayscale Investments have been approved for listing.

The new funds, known as spot Bitcoin ETFs, are expected to begin trading on Jan 11.

Why is this SEC decision described as a watershed moment?

Until now, mainstream investors who wanted to buy and sell digital currencies have had to either trade on crypto exchanges and pay high transaction fees or buy products that track Bitcoin in less direct ways.

Now, the public can trade in the ETFs that track Bitcoin prices as easily as they buy stocks and mutual funds.

The SEC approval comes more than a decade since asset managers applied for Bitcoin ETFs in 2013. These applications were rejected on the grounds that the ETFs would be vulnerable to market manipulation, but a US court found in August that the SEC was wrong to reject crypto asset manager Grayscale Investments’ Bitcoin ETF application, prompting the agency to review its position.

Mr Gerald Goh, co-founder and chief executive of crypto bank Sygnum Singapore, said the SEC approvals have a more nuanced impact on the industry beyond driving up Bitcoin prices.

He said the approvals enhance the legitimacy of Bitcoin, and could lead to a broader acceptance of cryptocurrencies by institutional market participants and their eventual mainstream adoption.

Mr Lasanka Perera, chief executive of exchange Independent Reserve Singapore, said the approvals mean that some of the largest global wealth management firms with the largest marketing and sales budgets will compete to sell Bitcoin in order to win assets under management.

This will supercharge the demand side for Bitcoin and make it an investible, accessible asset class to even the most traditional institutions, he noted.

Mr Perera added that he thinks “the market’s next focus is sure to be an ETH (Ether) US spot ETF application”.

Mr Hassan Ahmed, country director for Singapore at exchange Coinbase, said the approvals will ease restrictions on large money managers and institutions to buy and hold Bitcoin, which will improve liquidity and price for all market participants.

Mr Lim Wee Kian, chief executive of DBS Digital Exchange, said an ETF is just one piece of the puzzle in achieving widespread institutional adoption, adding that a proliferation of institutional-grade platforms is another.