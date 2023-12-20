ST Explains: How should you remit money to China?

SINGAPORE – People using a remittance company to send money to China will have fewer options once a set of new rules kicks in on Jan 1.

The measures will last until March 31 and bar remittance companies from using non-bank and non-card channels such as third-party agents, which charge lower transfer fees.

Firms instead will only be able to engage a bank, a card network operator like UnionPay International or a licensed financial institution that can in turn use a bank or card network operator to assist such transfers.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) imposed the suspension after the police here received reports that more than 670 remittances through non-bank and non-card channels had been frozen in China as at Dec 15, involving a total of around $13 million.

The Chinese authorities took the action after remittance companies, such as those in Chinatown here, processed the transfers through overseas licensed agents instead of using a direct bank transfer from Singapore to China. It is not clear why China took the action it did.

The Straits Times looks at various ways to remit money to China, as well as the costs and risks.

Q: What options are available for people to send money to China?

A: There are various ways for individuals to send money online besides using remittance firms. One is to use the apps of local banks, although this tends to be more expensive due to less favourable exchange rates.

There are generally two factors involved in cross-border transfers: the transaction fee and the exchange rate. Payment providers often offer relatively low or zero upfront transaction fees, but mark up the exchange rate instead.

With traditional banking methods, transfers below a certain amount may not be economical due to additional bank fees, said Mr Raymond Ng, chief executive of Revolut Singapore.

The firm allows customers here to send money to recipients in China via bank transfers, although other options like card and mobile wallet transfers are in the pipeline.

“In addition, bank transfers can take between three and five days, especially in underdeveloped markets, due to multiple intermediaries,” he added.

Mr Ryan Gwee, founder and group chairman of global payments company Aleta Planet, said the fees charged by banks are up to 50 per cent higher than those imposed by third-party agents.

Other options include sending money via fintech firms like Wise and Panda Remit or China-based apps Alipay and WeChat Pay.

Wise, for example, allows individuals to send Chinese yuan to UnionPay, Alipay and Weixin users. Meanwhile, Panda Remit accepts PayNow, bank and ATM transfers in Singapore dollars and deposits yuan into AliPay, WeChat and bank accounts in China.