ST Engineering wins $430 million rail services contract in Taiwan

SINGAPORE - ST Engineering obtained a $430 million contract from the Kaohsiung City Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Bureau in Taiwan, the technology and engineering group said on Friday.

It will lead systems integration and project management for the new Kaohsiung MRT Red Line South Extension. Also known as the Siaogang-Linyuan Line, the 11.27 km line comprises six underground stations and one elevated station.

The project includes providing an automatic fare collection system, platform screen doors and depot equipment, among other services.

ST Engineering Urban Solutions will begin working on the project in mid-2023 over a period of nine years.

When completed in 2030, the Red Line South Extension will run through three national industrial parks in southern Taiwan and connect to Kaohsiung MRT’s existing Red and Orange lines.

The company said the contract will add to ST Engineering Urban Solutions’ global track record of 200 smart metro projects in more than 50 cities.

It will work with its partners to deliver the signalling system and the bulk substation, while Hyundai Rotem, a consortium partner, will provide the rolling stock and power supply.

President of urban solutions at ST Engineering Chew Men Leong said: “This contract builds on our longstanding partnership with the Kaohsiung City MRT Bureau and represents a strong vote of confidence in our project management, systems integration and engineering capabilities.”

In the past two years, ST Engineering Urban Solutions had won contracts to deliver full turnkey rail services for the Kaohsiung MRT Yellow Line and Red Line North Extension as part of consortiums.

ST Engineering shares were trading three cents, or 0.9 per cent, higher at $3.47 as at 10.40 am on Friday, after the announcement. THE BUSINESS TIMES