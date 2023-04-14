ST Engineering wins $200 million contract for Cross Island Line project

SINGAPORE – The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has awarded a $200 million contract to ST Engineering’s Urban Solutions for two key systems for the Cross Island Line.

On Friday, LTA announced that Urban Solutions will be designing and building the integrated supervisory control system and the communications system for the Cross Island Line. The latter comprises various sub-systems such as the communication backbone network and video surveillance system.

ST Engineering is expected to commence the project in the second quarter of 2023.

The authority said it awarded the contract to ST Engineering in consideration of its cost-competitiveness and quality of solutions proposed as well as its expertise and track record.

Urban Solutions had previously completed the communications systems for four other MRT lines, as well as the integrated supervisory control systems for the Circle Line and Downtown Line.

On Friday, LTA also awarded a $450 million contract to Siemens Mobility for the provision of the Cross Island Line’s signalling and platform screen door systems. THE BUSINESS TIMES