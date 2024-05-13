ST Engineering posts 18.1% rise in Q1 revenue to $2.7 billion

SINGAPORE - ST Engineering posted an 18.1 per cent rise in group revenue to $2.7 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, it said in a business update.

The group attributed the gain to higher contributions from its commercial aerospace as well as defence and public security segments, which recorded double-digit revenue growth.

It has declared an interim dividend of four cents per share for the quarter, payable on June 5 after the record date on May 23.

Commercial aerospace revenue was up 32 per cent to $1.2 billion from $873 million on broad-based growth. Notably, the group’s engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) operations registered strong growth.

ST Engineering’s defence and public security unit posted a 14 per cent year-on-year revenue increase to $1.1 billion from $982 million. There was growth in all sub-segments, with the group’s digital business well-positioned to exceed its 2026 revenue target.

In contrast, revenue from its urban solutions and satellite communications (satcom) segment slipped 1 per cent to $429 million from $434 million in the same period last year.

The group obtained $3 billion in new contract wins during the quarter. Its defence and public security segment recorded the highest contract value at $1.7 billion, followed by its commercial aerospace segment, which bagged $839 million in contracts.

The urban solutions and satcom business, meanwhile, recorded $542 million in new contracts.

ST Engineering shares were trading up one cent, or 0.25 per cent, at $3.99 as at 9.05am on May 13. THE BUSINESS TIMES