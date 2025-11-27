Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

(From left) ST journalists Timothy Goh and Sue-Ann Tan receiving the SGX Orb Award from SGX chief executive Loh Boon Chye on Nov 27.

SINGAPORE – Two Straits Times business journalists have been recognised for excellence in financial journalism in the Singapore Exchange (SGX) Orb Awards.

Ms Sue-Ann Ta n and Mr Timothy Goh clinched the award in the “Experiential Treat” category on Nov 27 for their interactive project “ How much are young adults spending? ” The win marks Ms Tan’s second journalism award and Mr Goh’s first.

Their project presented the findings of a survey of 1,000 respondents aged between 18 and 30 – including students and part-time and full-time employees – conducted by ST and market research firm Kantar. The respondents detailed their spending habits across a range of expenses, including food, necessities, transport, insurance and non-essential splurges like travel and luxury items.

The survey also shed light on where young adults were turning to for their financial advice, with sources ranging from financial media to social media influencers as well as friends and family.

Receiving the award from SGX chief executive Loh Boon Chye, Ms Tan and Mr Goh said they were honoured by the recognition, adding that the project was aimed at raising awareness on financial literacy among younger Singaporeans.

“I felt this story was important because my friends and I like to discuss how much we spend and save, and if it’s enough. The survey we did will help young people to benchmark themselves against their peers and see how their spending habits compare,” said Ms Tan.

Mr Goh added: “Sue-Ann’s idea of presenting how young adults budget their expenditures through a mix of written content and infographics is a clear and effective way of illustrating financial literacy among young Singaporeans. I’m grateful to her and to the editors for the opportunity to contribute to the piece.

“We hope that the article can resonate with our younger audiences.”

The Straits Times editor Jaime Ho noted that ST’s Business, digital graphics and Headstart teams have been trying out new ways of storytelling.

“We are glad that this interactive feature by Sue-Ann and Tim on how much young adults are spending is recognised by the judges for giving readers an experience to remember,” he said.

“We are also encouraged that Headstart is recognised as a finalist and go-to source to help readers and viewers make informed decisions on their finances.”

Ms Teo Ai June, head of marketing and communications at SGX Group, said, “The SGX Orb Awards not only recognises content producers in our marketplace but also serves as a meeting point for ideas and dialogue. This year’s multi-generational lens reflects our commitment to promote investor education and nurture talent.”

The Business Times’ content platform thrive, which targets youth audiences was the other SPH Media winner, bagging the #ToGoTo award. Other financial journalists who were recognised for their work included Ms Goola Warden and Ms Samantha Chiew from The Edge, while a team from Ngee Ann Polytechnic won the special category for student-produced content.