S'pore SME wins over global giants with its range of eco-friendly materials

Step into offices designed with products by homegrown company Panelogue, and you might be surprised by the materials you find. Imagine wall coverings made from flowers, lichen, moss and leaves, and shiny wooden countertops with unique grain patterns.

Panelogue specialises in supplying innovative and sustainable materials to create spaces that are beautiful – and good for the environment. It was founded in 2016 by director Emily Sim, 35, as a more eco-conscious branch of her family’s wood commodities business, NS Trading.

Since then, Panelogue has won over many local and multinational corporations as customers, including giants such as Google, Meta (previously Facebook) and PwC.

With its revenue growing by 10 to 15 per cent annually, it has been profitable since 2019, says Ms Sim, and reached over $1 million in sales last year.

Panelogue has also earned plaudits from its peers, including a commendation from the Singapore Furniture Industries Council (SFIC) last year for its efforts in sustainability.

For Ms Sim, the firm’s success is proof that there is business value in going green. While many potential clients – and even her parents – were initially resistant to the idea of paying more for eco-friendly materials, they have come around and embraced the company’s green ethos.