Singapore revises PR scheme to attract investors, entrepreneurs

Published
21 min ago

A government scheme which attracts investors and entrepreneurs by granting them permanent residence (PR) status for investments has been revised.

Under the updated Global Investor Programme, next-generation business owners and founders of fast-growing companies from certain industries, as well as family office principals, will qualify to apply for PR status in Singapore through the programme. Currently, only established business owners and entrepreneurs are eligible to apply under the programme. The changes take effect on March 1.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 29, 2020
