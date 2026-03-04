For subscribers
S’pore households borrow more, with debts growing at a faster clip than assets in Q4 2025
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
- Singapore household liabilities grew 7.4% in Q4 2025, outpacing asset growth for the first time since 2019 and marking nine consecutive quarterly increases.
- Personal loans rose 12.8%, with youth aged 21-29 showing higher delinquency rates. Mortgage debt remains manageable with low delinquency.
- Debt counselling organisations reported that more people are seeking help for debts due to lifestyle, drop in income, supporting the family, medical expenses, and renovations.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Singapore households are taking on more debt, with liabilities growing another 7.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, in the fastest pace of growth since the fourth quarter of 2021.
It is also the ninth straight quarter of increases.