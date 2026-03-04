S’pore households borrow more, with debts growing at a faster clip than assets in Q4 2025

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singapore household liabilities grew 7.4 per cent in Q4, outpacing the 7.3 per cent growth in household assets.

SINGAPORE – Singapore households are taking on more debt, with liabilities growing another 7.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, in the fastest pace of growth since the fourth quarter of 2021.

It is also the ninth straight quarter of increases.