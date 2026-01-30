S’pore chip and electronics job fair draws record openings amid rising interest in sector

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

In addition to hiring demand, there is growing interest among students for semiconductor pathways.

SINGAPORE - More than 1,000 jobs were offered at the Electronics and Semiconductor Career Fair on Jan 29, as the sector sees renewed hiring momentum in 2026.

The fair’s “record-high vacancies”, which were double the average number offered at the same event over the past three years, reflect the semiconductor industry’s strong demand for technical and engineering roles, said Mr Ang Wee Seng, executive director of the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association (SSIA).

“Behind every breakthrough in artificial intelligence, mobility, connectivity and advanced manufacturing is a workforce with deep technical capability,” he said in a joint press statement with the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) and NTUC ’s Employment and Employability Institute.

As part of the annual Electronics Industry Day at ITE College Central, ITE signed three memorandums of understanding with semiconductor companies Advanced Substrate Technologies, Hoya Electronics Singapore and United Test and Assembly Center.

Over five years, more than 500 ITE students and trainees, as well as 50 staff, will benefit from initiatives such as joint projects, workshops, seminars, industry attachments and learning visits.

More than 2,000 students and job seekers attended the job fair, which was supported by 38 companies.

Ms Cindy Koh, an executive vice-president at the Economic Development Board (EDB), said: “We are encouraged by the strong hiring demand from participating companies this year, and welcome more industry partnerships that can provide structured training and long-term career pathways.”

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Senior Minister of State for Education David Neo said that as a critical node in the global semiconductor supply chain, Singapore produces around one in 10 of the world’s chips and one-fifth of global semiconductor equipment.

“Semiconductors power our smartphones, cars and medical devices, and are essential to both the internet and the AI systems that are changing the world today,” he said.

Today, electronics contributes nearly 6 per cent of Singapore’s gross domestic product and employs more than 35,000 people.

Mr Neo, who is also Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, said: “We want to continue to seize this growth opportunity. From wafer fabs and assembly and test houses to equipment manufacturers and materials companies, we have a wide array of capabilities and talent... gathered here. And by working closely together, we can innovate quickly, and we can move fast.”

Rising demand in semiconductor-related courses

In addition to hiring demand, there is growing student interest in semiconductor pathways. ITE’s chief executive Peter Lam noted that as demand for skilled talent in this sector continues to rise, so too will the career opportunities.

The number of Higher Nitec electronics engineering students choosing to specialise in semiconductor-related modules has doubled from 80 in 2023 to 160 in 2026.

The number of trainees in the microelectronics programme of ITE’s Work-Study Diploma has also grown steadily, with many progressing into employment after completing their stints.

An EDB spokesperson noted that in the past two years, Singapore has been successful in attracting more than $18 billion of investments in research and development, and manufacturing for the semiconductor ecosystem.

In recent years, the Republic has attracted investments from semiconductor companies in Europe, the US and Taiwan, including GlobalFoundries, Micron, Siltronic, Soitec and United Microelectronics Corporation.

“These investments will generate good businesses and job opportunities for Singapore,” said the EDB spokesperson.

The event also celebrated the 2025 cohort of the SSIA Semiconductor Active Youth Ambassador programme, which aims to empower students to go beyond the classroom to build connections and gain exposure in the semiconductor sector.

Mr Darren Goh was nominated to join the programme in his second year of ITE because of his outstanding academic performance. Growing up, the 19-year-old was intrigued by how electronic devices such as his phone could work seamlessly with simple gestures like tapping, typing, swiping and scrolling.

Now a third-year Higher Nitec student in electronics engineering, he aspires to further his studies in microelectronics at a local polytechnic and carve out a career in the computer and electronics industry.

“Apart from my career aspirations, I want to become a mentor to my juniors and be able to impart valuable skills and give them industry-related advice,” he said.