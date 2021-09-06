Commentary

SPH's media demerger: Important for shareholders to vote

David Gerald
  • Published
    35 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Before the end of this year, shareholders of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) will have to decide on the fate of their company, once a prominent blue chip, but one that has now fallen on difficult times, mainly because of a structural decline in its media advertisement revenue.

This decline has been reflected in the company's shares; the price having fallen from the $4 level in 2014 to around $1 in November last year, despite the company having diversified into other non-media areas like property, aged care provision and student accommodation.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 06, 2021, with the headline 'SPH's media demerger: Important for shareholders to vote'. Subscribe
Topics: 