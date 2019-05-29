SPH appoints Lim Ming Yan as new board director

SINGAPORE - Former CapitaLand president and chief executive Lim Ming Yan will join the board at media and property company Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) as an independent director next month.

He has also been appointed as a member of its nominating and remuneration committees, according to a press statement on Wednesday (May 29).

Mr Lim had spent 22 years with CapitaLand and was its president and group CEO from 2013 to 2018.

Among his achievements at the property company included turning CapitaLand into China's largest foreign real estate player, the statement said. Mr Lim was CEO of CapitaLand China from 2000 to 2009.

The Ascott Group also grew four times - from a portfolio of about 25,000 serviced residence units to more than 100,000 units - under Mr Lim's leadership between 2010 and 2018. He also led the rapid adoption of new technology within the group.

Mr Lim is also the chairman of Workforce Singapore, a member of Singapore's Future Economy Council and co-chairman of its built environment sub-committee.

In addition, he is a board director of Business China and Singapore Tourism Board.

SPH board chairman Lee Boon Yang called Mr Lim a seasoned and progressive leader with many years of experience and multiple achievements in the property sector.

Dr Lee said: "Not only is he a real estate veteran, he is also known for embracing digitisation in empowering businesses. He will be a great asset to the board as we work with management to seize opportunities to transform and grow SPH's businesses."

Mr Lim said that SPH has made big strides in Singapore and overseas, on top of transforming its media business.

"This is an exciting time for SPH, and I am honoured to be joining its board. I look forward to working with the rest of the SPH board to contribute to the company's business strategy and success."