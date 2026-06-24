South Korea’s surging equity volatility draws meme-stock comparisons

SEOUL – The volatility in South Korea’s benchmark equity index has become so extreme that investors and analysts are likening the market’s surging intra-day swings to the meme-stock frenzy.

While the comparison may at first sound exaggerated given the Kospi is supported by robust earnings from world-leading chipmakers, it is not without merit.

Escalating interest from retail investors has seen the equity benchmark close up or down by at least 5 per cent on 20 occasions in 2026 – including a 10 per cent plunge on June 23 – up from just two in 2025. That is reminiscent of the fervour that surrounded shares such as GameStop and Bed Bath & Beyond in 2021 when they became the target of a retail-driven frenzy.

A big contributor to the jump in volatility has been the booming retail buying of leveraged single-stock exchange-traded funds (ETFs). It is also being driven higher by the increasing dominance of the two biggest stocks: Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix, which now account for nearly 60 per cent of the Kospi’s total market capitalisation.

“The Kospi in 2026 is starting to trade with meme-like muscle,” said Hebe Chen, a market analyst at Vantage Global Prime in Sydney.

“With Samsung and SK Hynix carrying outsized influence, and leveraged products mechanically amplifying every move in a market with too few obvious targets for that money to chase, each swing in AI sentiment can quickly become an index-level event.”

The Kospi has ridden the wave of volatility to more than double in 2026 , making it the world’s best performing major equity index.

The increase in intra-day swings has seen Korea Exchange’s circuit breaker triggered four times already in 2026 , nearly half of the 10 episodes that have taken place since 2000. The Kospi 200 Volatility Index has jumped to record levels, implying daily moves of about 6 per cent in the underlying gauge, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The meme-stock frenzy began in early 2021 when investors on social media forums such as Reddit combined to invest heavily in a number of specific US-listed companies such as GameStop, largely ignoring their corporate fundamentals or valuations. One of their aims was to push up equity prices enough to trigger a short squeeze, which would propel share prices even higher.

One way in which South Korean retail investors are having an outsized influence is through leveraged ETFs. The products have become a key talking point in recent days after the country’s financial watchdog expressed regret for having given them the green light.

That regulatory pushback has added to concern that the rally was partly driven by product structure and technical flows rather than fundamentals. Single-stock leveraged ETFs can intensify both gains and losses through rebalancing demand, especially in mega-cap stocks with heavy retail participation.

The Kospi has “such a high beta to the rest of the market, reflecting strong retail participation and concentration in a small number of names that at times are trading with volatility similar to what you might associate with meme stocks, even though they are trillion-dollar companies”, said Matt Toms, head of cash equity execution for Asia-Pacific at Barclays.

A 5 per cent swing in the South Korean stock market may trigger about US$4.7 billion (S$6.1 billion) in ETF rebalancing flows as option dealers adjust their risk exposure, according to estimates from Goldman Sachs Group. That amount represents about one-eighth of all South Korean shares traded on a normal day.

Samsung has already posted eight daily moves of 10 per cent or more in 2 026 , compared with none in 2025 , while SK Hynix has done that 11 times in 2 026 , versus two times in 2025.

“Anything that moves the Nasdaq by 2 per cent will move the Kospi by 10 per cent, because you just have this massive amplification of volatility in Korea because of retail investor activity,” said Alex Redman, chief equity strategist at CLSA Singapore.

“Normally when a market loses a 10th of its value in a single day, you’d have abject panic, while actually the mood here was almost one of desensitisation because we’ve just seen this on so many occasions before,” he said, referring to the Kospi’s 10 per cent slump in the previous session.

While the meme-stock-like behavior is one reason for the increasing volatility, the market’s underlying positives have not changed. Demand for semiconductors remains in an upward trend, boosting earnings forecasts, and the authorities are pushing ahead with reforms to better protect minority shareholders.

“The next attractive entry point will likely come not simply when the market appears cheaper after a large down day, but when there is clearer evidence that forced selling is easing,” Chris Cha, head of Korea high-touch trading at Goldman Sachs Group, wrote in a note.

The sell-off on June 23 was a “reminder that even constructive medium-term stories can experience sharp corrections when market structure becomes stretched”. BLOOMBERG