South Korea’s Naver jumps 10 per cent on Nvidia’s $1.29 billion investment plan

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With this investment, Nvidia will become one of Naver’s biggest shareholder with a 4.5 per cent stake.

SEOUL – Shares of South Korean internet and cloud service giant Naver jumped more than 10 per cent on July 27 after it said Nvidia would acquire US$1 billion ( S$1.29 billion ) of its new shares to finance a project to expand an AI data centre.

The investment comes after the two firms and investment group Brookfield announced on July 24 plans to expand Naver’s artificial intelligence data centre in South Korea with up to US$10 billion in funding.

Naver said on July 27 it will place 7.2 million new shares with Nvidia for 204,500 won each, or a 1 per cent discount to its closing price on July 24 , as part of the agreement.

Brookfield will provide up to US$9 billion in financing as the project’s capital partner, Naver added.

With the investment, Nvidia would become one of the biggest shareholders of Naver, owning a 4.5 per cent stake.

The National Pension Service was the biggest shareholder of Naver with a 9.25 per cent stake, followed by BlackRock Fund Advisors with 6.12 per cent as at end-2025.

The expansion will be built at Naver’s GAK data centre in the city of Sejong in South Korea, using Nvidia’s Vera Rubin and Blackwell chip platforms, and it will have a capacity of 200MW by 2028.

In June, Naver and Nvidia announced an agreement to jointly pursue the development of gigawatt-scale global AI infrastructure, aiming to tap demand for sovereign AI from the Asia-Pacific region, Europe and the Middle East.

One gigawatt is about four times the maximum capacity of GAK Sejong, South Korea’s largest hyperscale data centre operated by Naver.

It represents a scale capable of accommodating hundreds of thousands of Nvidia’s latest graphics processing unit at once, Naver said.

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has argued that nations should build and control their own AI infrastructure, a strategy that could broaden Nvidia’s customer base beyond major US hyperscalers.

Nvidia has invested in AI, cloud and other companies, including a US$30 billion investment in OpenAI and a US$10 billion investment in Anthropic. REUTERS