South Korean economy shrinks in Q4 for first time in 2½ years

SEOUL - South Korea’s economy contracted in the final quarter of 2022, shrinking for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, as exports fell and consumer spending edged down in response to rising interest rates.

Gross domestic product contracted 0.4 per cent from the previous three months, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said on Thursday, matching a Bloomberg survey of economists. From a year earlier, the economy still expanded by 1.4 per cent.

Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong had flagged the possibility of a contraction earlier this month when he delivered a quarter percentage-point interest rate increase. Recent weakness in economic activity prompted markets to interpret the hike as the final move in the current tightening cycle.

For 2022 as a whole, the economy expanded 2.6 per cent from a year earlier, in line with an earlier BOK projection.

South Korea serves as an early indicator of the state of the global economy as it depends heavily on international trade. The nation’s performance is closely bound up with that of major economies including China, the United States and Japan.

South Korea is also vulnerable to fluctuations in global commodity prices as it relies heavily on imports of oil and food. As rates climbed worldwide, companies reined in investment, reducing demand for Korean products such as semiconductors, steel and displays.

An economic slowdown in China particularly hurt South Korean exports last year. Policymakers are also concerned about the potential impact of growing US curbs on China over semiconductor exports, given South Korea has large chipmaking facilities in the world’s second-largest economy.

“Exports and their impact on Korea’s growth are top of mind for policymakers,” Duncan Wrigley, an economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said after early trade data showed an ongoing decline in overseas shipments last week.

“Korean exports will likely remain on a downward trend given the poor economic prospects in its major markets.”

While trade is in a downturn, consumption is weakening in South Korea, especially after an October crowd-crush tragedy that killed more than 150 people in Seoul.

Household spending had been a key driver of economic growth for most of last year following the relaxation of virus regulations.

For this year, South Korea’s economy is expected to grow slightly less than 1.7 per cent, according to the central bank. Inflation is seen reaching around 3.6 per cent, it estimates.

As the outlook darkens, the BOK is winding down its 18-month tightening cycle. The central bank’s hikes included two half-point moves last year as it sought to keep pace with the Federal Reserve’s aggressive tightening.