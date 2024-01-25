South Korea’s economic growth holds steady on exports recovery but credit risks loom

SEOUL - South Korea’s economic growth held steady last quarter as exports maintained momentum, but lingering credit risks surrounding developers cloud the outlook ahead of parliamentary elections crucial to President Yoon Suk Yeol’s economic initiatives.

Gross domestic product grew 0.6 per cent in the three months through December from the previous quarter, matching economists’ forecast. From a year earlier, the economy expanded by 2.2 per cent, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said on Jan 25..

For 2023 as a whole, the economy expanded 1.4 per cent, in line with an earlier BOK projection.

South Korea’s economy serves as an leading indicator of the health of the world economy as it depends heavily on international trade. Its performance is closely tied to major economies, in particular, its key trading partners China and the United States.

Mr Yoon has made stronger economic and technology ties with the US a centerpiece of his presidency since taking office in 2022. The US last month overtook China as South Korea’s largest export destination for the first time in almost two decades.

Mr Yoon also has drummed up support for a bigger semiconductor cluster in South Korea, in recognition of tech exports as a pillar of the nation’s future prosperity. Policymakers expect chip exports to rebound this year, boosting economic growth to above 2 per cent and underpinning investment.

But higher interest rates have put a strain on Korea’s credit markets, and a debt crisis has engulfed local developer Taeyoung E&C since late last year. The construction industry plays a major role in the economy, and a property market slump adds to concerns for the government.

An economic slowdown in China particularly weighed on Korea’s exports through last summer, while geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing cast a cloud over the semiconductor industry. South Korea has large chipmaking facilities in China, with the companies running them subject to technology controls by the US.

Consumption remains weak in China in another headwind for South Korea. Exports to the world’s second-largest economy eked out just 0.1 per cent growth from a year in the first 20 days of January, according to customs office data.

“We expect a modest rebound in exports to China this year,” Duncan Wrigley, an economist with Pantheon Economics, said in a note this week. “The upcycle in semiconductor shipments should continue, led by high-end chips for AI-related applications.”

The World Trade Organization has predicted that growth in global commerce will accelerate to 3.3 per cent this year from 0.8 per cent in 2023, while the World Bank projects a 2.3 per cent gain in trade volume, versus 0.2 per cent last year. BLOOMBERG