South Korean exports tumble in January on rapidly cooling global demand

SEOUL - South Korean exports in January fell for a fourth consecutive month in annual terms, dropping faster than expected despite China’s reopening from long lockdowns as global demand cooled rapidly, data showed on Wednesday.

Exports by Asia’s fourth-largest economy fell 16.6 per cent in January from a year earlier, Trade Ministry data showed, worse than an 11.3 per cent decline predicted in a Reuters survey and following a 9.6 per cent drop in December 2022.

It was also the fastest drop in exports since May 2020.

South Korean exports are a major barometer of global trade as the nation produces key items such as chips, displays and refined oil that straddle supply chains. It is also home to some of the world’s largest semiconductor and smartphone makers, and a major downturn is hurting those industries and weighing on South Korea’s economic momentum.

The government has forecast 2023’s exports would fall 4.5 per cent after posting a 6.1 per cent gain in 2022, but the Trade Ministry has said it would do whatever it can to avert a decline.

Confidence among South Korean exporters is low and industrial production remains weak as manufacturers maintain a cautious outlook about consumer demand.

The world economy is slowing as a result of rising rates to tackle high inflation, as well as Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine that has fueled oil and food prices.

A turnaround for South Korean exports may come from China if the world’s second-largest economy succeeds in reviving its growth engine after an extended period of Covid-19 restrictions. China is the largest buyer of South Korean goods, which mostly get reassembled to be shipped elsewhere.

“Korea’s exports to China may not rebound strongly in 2023 despite potential reopening of mainland China in early 2023,” Citigroup economists Kim Jin-Wook and Choi Jiuk said in a note last week, forecasting a mild recession this winter. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG