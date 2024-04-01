South Korea export growth continues, supporting economic outlook

SEOUL - South Korea’s exports continued to grow in March, supporting confidence among policymakers that the economy will see a robust first quarter on the back of rising global demand for semiconductors and technology devices.

Shipments that reflect working-day differences increased 9.9 per cent from a year earlier, according to data released on April 1 by the Trade Ministry. Without the adjustment, headline exports rose 3.1 per cent, while overall imports decreased by 12.3 per cent. The trade surplus came to US$4.3 billion (S$5.8 billion).

South Korea is among the world’s largest exporters of goods and serves as a bellwether for global commerce. Its dominance in memory chips and smartphones also makes the nation a barometer for tech demand.

Semiconductor sales have been brisk in recent months, allowing overall exports to rebound. The growth momentum in exports that has carried into 2024 is one reason the authorities expect the South Korean economy to expand faster in 2024 than in 2023.

Still, the chip recovery will need to be accompanied by a stronger pickup in exports of other products such as automobiles, steel and oil chemicals for the authorities to be more certain that the economy will grow more than 2 per cent as they estimate.

The Goods Trade Barometer managed by the World Trade Organisation reached 100.6 in March, slightly above the trend baseline, indicating weak upward momentum.

“Merchandise trade should continue to recover gradually in the early months of 2024, but any gains could be easily derailed by regional conflicts and geopolitical tensions,” the global organisation said last month.

As a nation that has China as its biggest trading partner and the United States as its top security ally, South Korea is among the nations most vulnerable to geopolitical clashes that can weigh on international trade momentum. While US consumer sentiment and spending have remained strong, demand from China has been underwhelming as the world’s second-largest economy struggles to emerge from its property slump.

Adding to risks in 2024 is a series of elections scheduled across a wide swathe of the world that could result in protectionist policies that damage trade-reliant economies like South Korea’s.

The country itself will hold parliamentary elections later in April, in a vote that could influence the degree to which it recalibrates its relationship with China in the long run. BLOOMBERG