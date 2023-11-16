South Korea’s crypto traders are at the forefront of recent digital asset market rally

NEW YORK – Traders in Asia, especially those in South Korea, have been among the primary drivers behind the surprising rally in digital asset market volume during the past two months.

The market share of exchanges based in South Korea rose to 12.9 per cent in November, compared with 5.2 per cent in January, according to data compiled by CCData. The rise in market share comes while overall trading volume rose in October and November.

“South Korean exchanges have played a part in the recent uptick in trading activity on centralised exchanges,” said CCData communications manager Jamie Sly, who added that South Korea-based exchange Upbit accounts for the majority of the volume in the East Asian country.

The digital asset market has rallied since early October on growing optimism that US exchange-traded funds will soon be authorised to hold digital assets.

Bitcoin has rallied almost 40 per cent over the past month, and smaller tokens such as Solana and Avalanche have surged even more.

Traders in South Korea are in particular responsible for the rising trading volume of so-called altcoins, according to analysts at South Korea-founded blockchain data platform CryptoQuant.

“South Korea does not have a futures market open for the retail investors,” said CryptoQuant head of marketing Chung Hochan. “As South Korean retail investors find the biggest leverage opportunity in crypto, especially altcoins, it seems like the altcoin market is bigger compared to other investment assets.”

South Korea has long been known for its strong blockchain and crypto community. Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, the person behind the failed ambitious algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD, was born and raised in South Korea.

The crypto community in South Korea took a hit after Terra collapsed in May 2022. Even so, the country is seen by many crypto firms as offering a huge opportunity, as the regulatory pushback deepens in the United States. BLOOMBERG