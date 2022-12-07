Sorry America, $54 billion won’t buy chip independence

TAIPEI - US President Joe Biden is so proud of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s new facility that he went to Arizona to celebrate it. A US$40 billion (S$54 billion) figure tends to attract heads of state and corporate chieftains, with the chip factories TSMC is building there being hailed as the largest foreign direct investment in US history.“

Apple had to buy all the advanced chips from overseas,” Mr Biden said at the plant outside Phoenix on Tuesday. “Now, they’re going to bring more of their supply chain here at home. It could be a game changer.”

Unfortunately, Mr President, it won’t be a game changer.

Everything announced by TSMC this week was in line with long-term plans for the site. The amount of land it acquired indicates six distinct chip fabs. The first was announced in May 2020 and scheduled to begin operations in 2024. A US$12 billion figure was put on that first installment, which was a bit of a misnomer because it also included operational costs over nine years, not just the big-ticket capex number usually cited.

This week comes news of the second factory, which will start manufacturing in 2026, with the total budget now climbing to US$40 billion. Expect announcements for third, fourth and maybe fifth plants in coming years.

Also, TSMC is lauding the fact that production of the most advanced 3 nanometer chips will hit Arizona in 2026, whereas that same technology is scheduled to be unveiled in Taiwan next year. In other words, the US will still be behind by two to three years, or one to two generations of chip technology.

TSMC’s Arizona fabs will produce 600,000 wafers annually. That sounds impressive, but it’s really not. The Taiwanese company topped 14.2 million last year and is on track to churn out 15.4 million 12-inch wafers loaded with chips this year. If it keeps the same average capacity growth of 8.1 per cent it achieved over the past five years, Arizona will account for just 2.85 per cent of its 21 million annual global output in 2026.

That’s a drop in the bucket, not a game changer.

US companies accounted for 64 per cent of TSMC’s revenue last year. Apple alone contributed 26 per cent. Taking into account higher prices for newer technologies and the fact that Apple is the key buyer of advanced nodes, Bloomberg Opinion estimates the iPhone maker bought as much as 20 per cent of TSMC’s capacity. To supply just Apple, the Taiwanese firm would need to expand its US footprint by a further seven times if the US company was to fully source its chips from home soil. That’s just not going to happen.

Then there are all the other US companies - such as Nvidia., Qualcomm and Advanced Micro Devices - that want to show off American-made chips. To entirely satisfy the US appetite for chips from local facilities, TSMC would need to spend around US$1 trillion.

TSMC’s latest announcement offers something for everyone. Mr Biden is selling it as a vote of confidence in the nation’s high-tech workforce, ignoring the fact that TSMC founder Morris Chang has poured cold water on the US ability to compete.

“There’s a lack of manufacturing talents to begin with,” Mr Chang told The Brookings Institution earlier this year. “We did it at the urging of the US government, and we felt that we should do it.”