Sony to end sales of robot pet dog Aibo in Japan

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Sony will continue to provide replacement parts and repair services, while continuing to market the interactive, artificial intelligence-equipped pet robot in the United States.

TOKYO - Sony Group said on June 25 it will stop selling its iconic Aibo dog robot in Japan once stocks run out, as part of a “review” to optimise the company’s future business services.

Sony will continue to offer necessary services, including providing replacement parts and repairs, while continuing to market the interactive, artificial intelligence-equipped pet robot in the United States.

The latest edition of the Aibo robot can be connected to a cloud service. It was launched in 2018, reviving the robot that debuted in 1999 and was later discontinued. Sony has not disclosed how many units have been sold so far. KYODO NEWS