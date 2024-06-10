Son of CK Tang seeking $83 million for Victoria Park mansion near Botanic Gardens

SINGAPORE - A scion of the Tang family behind one of Singapore’s iconic department store chains is seeking to sell his mansion for $83 million, amid an upswing in transactions for the most prestigious properties here.

The good class bungalow, which sits on more than 0.7 acres (about 30,500 square feet) of land, was listed by realtor Knight Frank for sale on June 7. It’s located in Victoria Park, a wealthy area near the Botanic Gardens, and has covered parking, eight bathrooms and a swimming pool.

The property is owned by Tang Wee Kit, according to a filing seen by Bloomberg News. He’s the son of the late Tang Choon Keng, better known as CK Tang. The China-born tycoon established an iconic department store in Singapore’s main shopping belt, Orchard Road, which still operates there today.

Singapore has seen mansion sales increase lately following a lull that was triggered by rising interest rates and a major money laundering investigation. Recent purchasers include the wife of Sea’s billionaire founder Forrest Li, an heir of Chinese metal tycoon Xiang Guangda, and a scion of Singapore’s richest banking dynasty.

The younger Tang, according to business filings, is the managing director of Tang Holdings, an investment holding firm that has various property investments in Singapore and is a majority owner of CK Tang, which runs the Orchard department store and another outlet at VivoCity.

Knight Frank and CK Tang did not immediately respond to e-mailed requests for comment. BLOOMBERG