Some S’pore users say trading restrictions on crypto exchange Binance have been eased

A check by The Straits Times found that some users here can now access Binance via their mobile apps to trade crypto, an activity frowned upon and discouraged by Singapore’s authorities. PHOTO: REUTERS
Claire Huang
Business Correspondent
Updated
Published
15 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Some Singapore users say they can now access cryptocurrency exchange Binance, the world’s largest by trading volume and one that is on the local regulator’s Investor Alert List, when previously the buying and selling of crypto on the platform was not allowed.

A check by The Straits Times found that some users here can now access Binance via their mobile apps to trade crypto, an activity frowned upon and discouraged by Singapore’s authorities. They used to be unable to trade crypto on Binance, while others said features were limited.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top