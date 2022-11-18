Some S’pore users say trading restrictions on crypto exchange Binance have been eased

SINGAPORE - Some Singapore users say they can now access cryptocurrency exchange Binance, the world’s largest by trading volume and one that is on the local regulator’s Investor Alert List, when previously the buying and selling of crypto on the platform was not allowed.

A check by The Straits Times found that some users here can now access Binance via their mobile apps to trade crypto, an activity frowned upon and discouraged by Singapore’s authorities. They used to be unable to trade crypto on Binance, while others said features were limited.