SoftBank’s Vision Fund to start job cuts as soon as this week

TOKYO - SoftBank Group’s Vision Fund is preparing to start another round of layoffs as soon as this week, following an approximate 30 per cent reduction last fiscal year, according to people familiar with the matter.

About 13 per cent of the Vision Fund staff will be affected, one person said.

The headcount reduction will mostly occur in the United States, another person said.

The investment unit had about 349 people globally as at end-March.

A Vision Fund spokesman declined to comment.

The cuts follow five straight quarters of losses at the Vision Fund, reflecting the tough environment for technology investment.

Global start-up valuations have tanked, hurt by heightened caution around loss-making firms as rising interest rates, widespread economic malaise and the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sap liquidity.

It is unclear how deep the cuts will be in the end.

Reuters earlier reported layoffs could affect 30 per cent of the fund’s staff.

SoftBank in 2022 reduced the number of its Vision Fund staff by about 30 per cent from about 500 people as the investor drastically cut back on the number of start-up investments.

The gargantuan investment fund that Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son proudly set up in 2017 lost a record 4.3 trillion yen (S$40.7 billion) for the full fiscal year ended March. The losses came despite a rebound in tech stocks in the latter part of the year as the Vision Fund continued to mark down a number of its private holdings.

SoftBank and Mr Son have thrown their weight behind the imminent initial public offering of Arm, a British chip designer that is among several major tech firms expected to benefit from the roll-out of artificial intelligence (AI).

Arm is expected to raise at least US$10 billion (S$13.4 billion) in one of 2023’s most anticipated debuts, potentially vindicating Mr Son’s years-long proselytisation of AI.

Mr Son, who had shunned the public eye for seven months, returned to the stage this week to address SoftBank shareholders and acknowledge he had made mistakes in the past through bad investments.

But he appeased enthusiasts by saying SoftBank plans to go back on the offensive in investing soon, seeking to establish his credentials in the burgeoning AI field.

When he was questioned by a shareholder about how SoftBank plans to cope with continued losses at the Vision Fund, Mr Son, who survived the dot.com bust, brushed off the concern.

“That’s a tough question. But a gain or loss of like 2 trillion yen, 3 trillion yen is within the margin of error,” Mr Son said. “I know this may not be the way to address this for shareholders, but that’s how I think of it at the bottom of my heart. So I’m just being frank.” BLOOMBERG