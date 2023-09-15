SoftBank’s Arm soars nearly 25% in market debut to $88.6 billion valuation

NEW YORK - Shares in SoftBank’s Arm Holdings soared almost 25 per cent above their Nasdaq debut price on Thursday, rekindling investor hopes for a turnaround in the moribund market for initial public offerings (IPOs).

The stock, which had opened at US$56.10, notched a 24.68 per cent gain to close at US$63.59, giving the British chip designer a valuation of US$65 billion (S$88.6 billion valuation) in its return to public markets following a seven-year absence. The IPO had priced at US$51.

Arm’s strong performance suggests that investor demand for IPOs, which had been hit hard over the last two years by geopolitical tensions and higher interest rates, may be on the rebound, market participants said.

“It is a successful IPO,” said Salman Malik, partner at Anson Funds in Toronto. “It will have a positive impact on the IPO pipeline and shows the AI theme is alive and kicking.”

Several companies are scheduled to go public in coming weeks, including grocery delivery service Instacart, German footwear maker Birkenstock, and marketing automation platform Klaviyo.

If those IPOs succeed, they will likely trigger a wave of stock market launches in 2024, bankers and analysts said.

Arm secured a valuation of US$54.5 billion on Wednesday after pricing its IPO at the top end of the marketed range, netting US$4.87 billion for SoftBank, which still holds a 90.6 per cent stake.

The Japanese investment giant took Arm private in 2016 for US$32 billion. It has been looking to cash out some of its stake since at least 2020, when it agreed to sell Arm to chipmaker Nvidia in a US$40 billion deal. It had to abandon that plan due to regulatory roadblocks.

Since then it has pivoted towards an IPO, though that also came with its own hurdles, including run-ins with the British government which was campaigning for the chip designer to list in London.

Despite a strong showing on Thursday, Arm’s debut marks a climb-down from the US$64 billion it was valued at last month when SoftBank bought the 25 per cent stake of Arm it did not directly own from its Vision Fund unit.

But that has not dampened SoftBank chief executive’s Masayoshi Son’s enthusiasm for Arm, the chip designer’s chief financial officer Jason Child said in an interview on Thursday.

“He is quite bullish on the company. The price today or even in the near term isn’t really his focus, the focus is where’s the price gonna be in the in the future.”

Arm is indispensable in the tech hardware ecosystem as its chip designs power nearly every smartphone in the world. It disclosed last month that its annual revenue had dropped 1 per cent as its two largest markets - smartphones and personal computers - slumped.