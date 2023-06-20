SoftBank CEO says he is ‘heavy user’ of ChatGPT

TOKYO - SoftBank Group’s chief executive Masayoshi Son said on Tuesday he is a “heavy user” of ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-powered chatbot from Microsoft backed start-up OpenAI.

Mr Son said he is speaking “almost every day” to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who has made high-profile visits to Tokyo in 2023 as he looks to capitalise on interest in generative artificial intelligence (AI) and exert influence on regulation of the burgeoning technology around the world.

“I am chatting with ChatGPT every day – I am a heavy user,” Mr Son told shareholders of the group’s telecoms subsidiary.

Mr Son has stepped back from public pronouncements in recent months to focus on the planned listing of chip designer Arm as his technology investment conglomerate books heavy loss due to the sliding value of its portfolio.

The group holds its annual general meeting on Wednesday with the market looking for details of Mr Son’s investment outlook at a time when excitement over AI is driving capital expenditure around the world. REUTERS

