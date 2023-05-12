SMIC shows first quarterly revenue fall in 3 years as chip glut bites

The global chip industry is struggling to work through an inventory glut. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
31 min ago
Published
37 min ago

SHANGHAI - Chinese chip maker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) on Thursday reported its first quarterly drop in revenue in more than three years, as the global chip sector struggles to work through an inventory glut.

Revenue in the January-March quarter was US$1.46 billion (S$1.94 billion), down 20.6 per cent year on year and in line with analyst estimates. Net profit fell 48.3 per cent from a year earlier to US$231.1 million.

SMIC executives attributed the drop to weak demand, following a years-long chip shortage that led customers to build up excess inventories.

On an earnings call, SMIC co-CEO Zhao Haijun said there was still a lack of clarity about prospects for recovery in the second half of the year.

Other chip companies have faced similar difficulties in recent months. A chip shortage that began in late 2020 caused a surge of demand for manufacturers like SMIC, but as sales of electronics slow, brands are now stuck with excess chip inventories.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) reported Q1 revenue down 5 per cent from the year prior, while the chip division of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported a record loss of US$3.4 billion in the same period.

In early October, the United States Department of Commerce released a sweeping set of export controls aimed at containing advancement among China’s chip manufacturers.

The restrictions are further set to hamper SMIC’s ambitions for making advanced chips, analysts say.

Nonetheless, it is rapidly expanding capacity across China, announcing plans to build four new chip manufacturing plants since 2020. One plant in Shenzhen has entered mass production, while another is set to go into mass production later this year. REUTERS

More On This Topic
AEM Q1 profit tumbles 62% amid semiconductor slump
TSMC profit beats forecasts after chip demand fares better than feared

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top