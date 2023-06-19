SMEs in Singapore encouraged to implement flexible work arrangements

SINGAPORE - Flexible working arrangements have become increasingly important to employees in today’s employment landscape and post-pandemic world, and companies across the globe are exploring ways to implement such arrangements. Singapore is no exception.

On Monday, about 100 representatives from small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Singapore gathered at the Lifelong Learning Institute to discuss how flexible work arrangements can be effectively and sustainably implemented in their organisations.

While flexible work arrangements can offer significant benefits to both employers and employees - smaller companies may face some challenges when it comes to implementing such measures, including having a smaller workforce and fewer resources and networks.

As for employees, having the option for flexible work arrangements has been said to improve their overall job satisfaction, ensure higher retention rates and create a more engaged workforce. Offering such options also allows employers to better serve the various needs and expectations from employees of different demographics and backgrounds.

At the dialogue, speakers provided insights to the benefits of flexible work arrangements and how they can be implemented so as to attract and retain talent and support business outcomes, while supporting employees’ work-life harmony. The event also highlighted the need for a whole-of-society effort to foster family-friendly workplace norms, and the importance of strengthening the overall ecosystem of support to build a Singapore Made For Families.

The speakers included Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Finance and National Development, and Ms Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State for Manpower and Education.

Ms Indranee discussed issues that can affect the labour force in Singapore, including an ageing population, Singapore’s low fertility rate and a tight employment market.

She said that in the post-pandemic world, there are elements of worklife that people have grown accustomed to, stressing that different generations within the workforce have different priorities and approaches when it comes to work. For example, baby boomers look for “loyalty and stability” while millennials prioritise “flexibility and freedom to balance work and life more effectively”.

And in order to attract and retain talent across the generations, employers must understand the needs of each generation.

Ms Indranee added that families are also facing more stressors, and employees have reported concerns about managing work and family commitments. These needs and feedback have led to the introduction of more schemes to support the needs of employees - including more leave schemes.

But she said that this could be of concern to employers, especially those who run SMEs: “Where does that leave employers, especially SMEs, who don’t quite have the same resources or networks that MNCs (have)“.

She said that these issues could be circumvented with flexible work arrangements as well as encouraging fathers to be more involved in caregiving and raising their children.

She stressed that while many might think of flexible work arrangements as options to work from home, there are many other forms of flexible work arrangements that employers can tap on. This includes flexible working hours and staggered hours, hybrid working arrangements or even a flexible workload based on the needs of the company and employee.

Addressing employers directly, she stressed that achieving balance both on the work and family fronts is critical to Singapore’s well-being. She encouraged companies to be supportive of flexible work arrangements, adding: “If you do that, you will be able to attract (employees) for your company and at the same time build a Singapore core, which is very important to us as a nation”.

Ms Gan said that Singapore’s Tripartite Guidelines for Flexible Work Arrangements will be released in 2024, and stressed that support from higher management is critical in the success of such arrangements.